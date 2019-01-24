SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the last two weeks, two unrelated missing persons cases in the state have many people talking about safety while out with friends at a bar.
In Boston, Olivia Ambrose was abducted on her way home from a bar and held for three days.
In Springfield, Achim Bailey started walking home from a bar and has since been missing.
Both of those cases - although different - have one major theme. after a night out at a bar, both people went missing.
Ambrose was found three days later, held captive in an apartment, and Bailey is still missing, so many people are now talking about how to stay safe when they go out.
Drinking at a bar is a popular way for adults to relax with their friends, but sometimes, there are hidden dangers when alcohol and strangers mix
"Safety is all about awareness and being aware of your surroundings and where the risk factors are in your surroundings. Once you are aware of them, you can work to reduce them," said Judy Curren, a RAD instructor at Western New England University.
Curran has taught women's self-defense classes at Western New England University and she told Western Mass News that things like never walking home alone from a bar and staying on well-lit streets can keep you safe.
"You always want to stay in a group. You have to think like a predator. A predator doesn't want to fight a bunch of people. They want to fight one person or overpower that person," Curran added.
However, in some instances, if something happens to a patron after they leave a bar, establishments can be held responsible.
"Any bar that has a liquor license has a duty that their servers don't serve anyone who is intoxicated," said Attorney Jared Olanoff.
If a person ever was to get into a car after being overserved, the bar can be liable. That's why every bar has their own way of keeping their patrons safe.
The Rumbleseat in Chicopee has a company Uber account, where they will send a customer home in a car, so they don't drive their own.
"We are a neighborhood place. We don't feel apprehensive at all for calling someone an Uber that needs a ride," said Bill Stetson with Rumbleseat.
Legally, Olanoff said that it's a great way for bar owners to keep their patrons safe legally and, of course, morally.
"A bar that has an Uber account designated for patrons that have too much to drink is a fantastic idea. The bar can be liable if someone leaves and they hurt themselves or someone else," Olanoff noted.
In order to keep yourself safe, if you're out drinking, keep a charged phone and be able to call your own cab or ride-share service.
Make sure you also keep in touch with your friends until everyone makes it home safely.
