(WGGB/WSHM) -- A major concern for many parents as their kids start the new school year is making sure they get enough healthy social interaction while learning remotely.
"It’s really, it’s one of the top three concerns for parents, in addition to their children falling behind academically, they want to make sure they’re not losing out socially and that they don’t become awkward around other children," said Real Simple editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello.
There's mounting concern for parents as children learn remotely to begin the school year.
"Well, you know social development and emotional development are both part of every child’s growth, right, no matter how old you are," Vaccariello added.
Vaccariello told Western Mass News parents can find ways for children to connect.
"Whether it be a Zoom play date or maybe they work with friends on homework projects in a way that is safe...
We know outdoor play is safer than indoor play, distance play is safer than close up play, small group play is safer than big group play," Vaccariello noted.
Dr. John O'Reilly with Baystate said in terms of playing school sports, you might be able to get away something like tennis, but not everything will work.
"You can’t play rugby when 20 guys are sweating and coughing on each other in a scrum...For typical play, they should be wearing masks. For kids in a sport, in that situation, as long as you try to decease the other risk factors, you may get away if you’re doing a running or a sport you can social distant. People on the sidelines or teammates, should wear masks," O'Reilly said.
Real Simple suggested planning outdoor adventure play like a scavenger hunt, bike rides, and hikes. They said if you need to do things digitally, try incorporating social elements like Minecraft and Fortnight.
