(WGGB/WSHM) -- As your kids head back to class this year, they should know how it's going to be different.
So how do you prepare them for those changes and make it as normal of a return as possible?
"Kids that are excited to go back to school, we have to let them know that it’s not the same as beginning of school last year,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, head of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
Kids heading back to the classroom are excited to see their friends.
"You can’t run up and hug your friend, you can’t give high fives, you can’t be doing some of the things that kids are naturally excited want to do,” O’Reilly added.
O’Reilly told Western Mass News that you have to prepare your child for what's ahead.
"You have to let them knows it’s great that you’re excited, we’re all happy that you’re glad to be back, but these are the ways in this COVID era that we are going to express being excited about being back to school,” O’Reilly noted.
Not sure if you're child is handling the new school year well? O'Reilly said you might see some behavioral changes in children who have a hard time expressing their anxiety.
"We may see kids back to sucking their thumb or getting their blankie…different things that make them feel safe. There might be sleep problems or bed-wetting, all sorts of different behavioral things and parents should see that as a cue that their child needs some extra TLC…so these are stressful and scary times to be a parent these days,” O’Reilly added.
Julia Dennison, executive editor at Parents.com, said parents should get their child excited.
"For them, this is their life, this is their one chance to be in kindergarten, this is their one chance to have the first day of school, this is there one chance for their first day of first grade, so let’s not downplay that and I think it’s a great time to celebrate,” Dennison noted.
Dennison said get creative.
"So take those first day of school pictures, even if they are home, and it’s a virtual first day of school. Get those cute little signs going on Instagram, do whatever it takes. Get that first day of school outfit even if it’s just them wearing it on a Zoom call and do all the fun things that go with gearing up for back to school,” Dennis added.
