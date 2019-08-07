SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the communities of El Paso and Dayton continue to move forward and the entire country comes together, mental health advocates are urging people to continue their daily routines, but also be aware of your surroundings.
For anyone who has lived through a traumatic event, going back to your daily life and routine can be extremely difficult, but the sense of fear and stress is starting to be felt by everyone after these mass shootings have taken place at churches, shopping malls, schools, and concerts.
Mental health experts say it's important to remember we can't control what others do, but we can control what we do.
"Violent trauma steals a sense of safety that we take for granted in our everyday lives," Alane Burgess, the clinic director for the Menatl Health Association, tells us.
It's been a week of tragedy in America.
Thirty-one innocent lives were taken after back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
As family and friends of victims, survivors, and all of the nation tries to move forward, a sense of fear has settled in, but Alane Burgess says we can't let that fear take over.
"Naturally, we can all ask ourselves, 'Could this have been me? Could this have been my children? Could this have been my family member, my friends, my place of employment? Could that have been me?' If we're having those fears, it's important we do talk about how we are feeling, so that way we don't have to allow that fear to take over our lives and then it stops us from living our lives, and we stop doing those things we love doing," continued Burgess.
With the deadly shootings still on everyone's mind, Burgess says it can be tough to not react in certain situations.
Tuesday night, chaos in Times Square after a motorcycle back fired, causing people to run.
"A lot of times, you could be at a store and we could hear a shopping cart go boom, and we could just think and assume something’s happening and it’s not. Sometimes, it could just be hard to take that step back, take a breath, be present in the moment, and try to understand what is going on," stated Burgess.
Burgess tells Western Mass News we have to always be aware in our daily routine and stop thinking that it couldn't or wouldn't happen to us.
Edward Pontarelli from Connecticut says that sense of awareness has become second nature to him.
"You got to be aware of what's around you. We were at the MGM fireworks and there was a big crowd. We stood on this side. You got to be aware. It's in your mind. I had a customer in my shop the other day and he said, 'I had to take my 14-year-old kid to a baseball game,' and he says, 'Dad, are we going to be alright at the baseball game?'. That's a 14-year-old kid," said Pontarelli.
Some important notes from the Mental Health Association:
- Always keep your head on a swivel and be aware of your surroundings
- Have a safety plan with the people you are going places with
- Be familiar with where any exit signs are
