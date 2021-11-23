SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In-store shopping is expected to make a comeback this year as Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach.
“I’ll be doing some more shopping on Cyber Monday, but I’ve already begun shopping,” said Ed Galas of Springfield.
Western Mass News has found many local shoppers will not braving the crowds this Black Friday for their holiday shopping this year and are taking advantage of the early deals instead.
“Every day during the week, no weekends, and beating the crowds,” said Lynn Hallett of Springfield.
Retail expert Kristin McGrath, editor at The Real Deal by Retail Me Not, told us shoppers should be taking advantage of these early savings ahead of Friday.
“If there’s something on your list, there’s no reason to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday or even last-minute deals of December. This is the year to start early as you can,” McGrath explained.
As deals continue to roll out at retail stores earlier than usual this season, McGrath said that there are specific products that will have some of the lowest prices of the year on Black Friday.
“We’ve seen some of the lowest prices of the year on Airpods Pro and some of the Beats headphones and the Beats earbuds,” McGrath noted.
As for the biggest piece of advice McGrath has for holiday shoppers, she added, “Given all of the supply chain issues and the likelihood that things are going to sell out quicker, especially if they’re popular items. I would treat Cyber Monday as the final round in your shopping marathon this season.”
Blue laws in Massachusetts prohibit retailers from being open on Thanksgiving, but now large chains such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Lowes will no longer be open Thanksgiving day, making a permanent shift to Black Friday’s unofficial start in other states too.
“They’re going to be kind of kicking it back to the pre-2010 era where stores are closed on Thanksgiving and open super early on Black Friday and I think that’s the direction they’re going to go for the next couple of years,” McGrath said.
Retail Me Not experts said that consumers plan to spend 15 percent more than they did last year on holiday shopping.
