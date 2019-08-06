SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of the biggest discussion points to emerge from the two mass shootings is the notion that violent video games are stoking the anger in people who commit these shootings, but there's conflicting evidence as to whether or not video games can be linked to the mindset of a mass shooter.
President Donald Trump and prominent politicians are partially blaming violent video games for the frequency of mass shootings, like the ones in El Paso and Dayton.
Other officials claim that video games are a convenient scapegoat to a problem for which gun reform is the only answer.
We spoke to a mental health professional and a media professor about whether a violent image on a screen can translate into a violent act in real life.
"It's a complicated, multi-determinate phenomenon," said Dr. Stuart Anfang, Vice Chair of Psychiatry at Baystate Health.
Anfang said there are studies showing violent video games can make the player less sensitive to real-life violence, but he said it's far from the argument that it's a direct contributor to the mass shootings, like El Paso and Dayton, which left more than 30 people dead.
"It may have made some people a little desensitized to violence, but probably there are lots of things, in addition to video games, that desensitize people to violence. For someone to say, 'Oh, video games equals increased mass murder,' I'm sure it's not a simple equation like that, but really, it's a complex social phenomenon," stated Dr. Anfang.
Western Mass News spoke with someone who studies complex social phenomenons, UMass Communications Professor Erica Scharrer.
"There is sufficient research support for the idea that violent video games might contribute to our aggression, but aggression is kind of a more generally, kind of, a low level of harm. To trace the link between violent video game use in a mass shooting, it's impossible to do that from the research evidence," Scharrer explained.
Scharrer said that impossible link she describes is compounded by the fact that other countries consuming the same video games as the U.S. don't have the same number of mass shootings.
"This is uniquely and tragically an American phenomenon and that already shows that it's broader than video games as a cause. What is different, inter-culturally, between the American context and other places where they also have violent media circulating? One huge difference is Americans' fascination with guns and our easy access to guns," said Professor Scharrer.
As that debate continues to grow more heated with every additional mass shooting, Anfang asserts these instances of violence need to be addressed as a public health problem, because of the scars they leave behind.
"Are people fearful of going to the movie theater? Are people fearful of letting their kids go to school? I would say it is a public health issue and it would require a multi-determinate approach," Anfang added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.