SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As state health officials say the coronavirus pandemic is in its peak here in Massachusetts, more research is being done to find new ways to trace the virus.
The National Institute of Health has been looking for volunteers for antibody studies, and that sort of testing has begun in New York state to try and gauge how many people may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
It's just one of several research projects underway to better understand and better tackle this global pandemic.
“What we’re looking for is the presence of any antibodies that the person’s immune system may have made against the virus,” said Western New England University Professor and Immunologist Clinton Mathias.
One prick of the finger, a few drops of blood, and researchers are looking to see how many people have been exposed to COVID-19 whether they realized it or not.
Researchers with Mass General conducted antibody tests in Chelsea on 200 people who didn't believe they'd had coronavirus.
Nearly a third of those tests came back positive.
Mathias said those results were drawn from one of the state’s coronavirus epicenters.
“It’s not unlikely that the same trends could also be present in other parts of the state, but we do have to keep in mind that we’re looking at a very small subset,” he said.
Mathias said antibody testing can give an idea of what percentage of people have been infected.
“But it may not necessarily tell us whether that percentage is also immune,” he said.
“We need to know how the disease prevalence compares to the number of confirmed cases,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor Eric Alm said.
Western Mass News spoke over the phone to Alm who is researching the coronavirus prevalence through a different method.
Alm filtered samples of wastewater from a Massachusetts city to see how many viral particles were present.
“The levels of virus, through some back-of-the-envelope calculations, it looked quite high and it looked like the disease prevalence may actually be considerably greater than the number of confirmed cases,” Alm said.
He said his experiment is still ongoing, and that their next step is to test a greater cross-section of the population.
Alm said researchers count how many copies of COVID-19's genetic material are present in a given amount of wastewater then work outwards.
“If we know how many milliliters of wastewater are being generated every day, then we know the total number of viruses. And then if we know per each infected person how much virus they are making, we can guess how many infected people there are,” he said.
Alm said the big challenge will be determining the numerical range of the coronavirus particles a person releases through wastewater.
Alm couldn't reveal which Massachusetts city's wastewater was used in his study, but he did say any sign that disease prevalence rates are higher than the documented cases
“That’s a contraindication to relaxing quarantine measures,” he said.
Alm said the likelihood is very low that someone could get infected with COVID-19 from treated wastewater.
