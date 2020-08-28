SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're the parent of a kindergartner getting ready to begin their school career on a computer, you might be thinking about holding them back a year.
"I think we all know that there is more to a school than reading, writing, and arithmetic," said the head of pediatrics at Baystate Medical Center, Doctor John O'Reilly.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News for young children, like kindergartners, there's so much more.
"For those younger kids, who's developmental job is to learn the social-emotional skills they learn in the classroom, interacting with peers," O'Reilly said.
O'Reilly told us it's important to help get your kids with that social, emotional connection.
"Am I going to partner with other families to keeping safe together, in a sort of bubble, am I setting up a remote way for a play-date, we have kids playing UNO by Zoom," he noted.
Virtual learning has made a teacher's job difficult too.
"As kids are just getting into the school system, the teachers want to figure out how that students are doing, so they may not know that the child has fine motor difficulties, they can't watch the penmanship. They aren't hearing the speech or stutter, they can't see [if] the kid has balance issues because they're sitting in front of a screen," said the editor in chief of Parents Latina, Grace Bastidas.
Bastidas said one thing parents can do...
"So one day you can bake a cake and do simple math by counting ingredients. The next day maybe you take a nature walk and write down all of the animals you see in Spanish if you are trying to boost bilingualism," she said. "You can tailor it to what you want to learn and what your kid wants to learn about."
Bastidas said homeschooling pods are becoming a popular choice for parents with young kids.
"Homeschooling pods require families with similar aged kids grouping to create a school-like atmosphere at home. Many parents that come together and create a pod hire a teacher who can get quite pricey, especially if you want a credential teacher," she explained. "But it’s a way to give their kids some normalcy; kids get to interact with other children."
Bastidas also said to make sure you get the kids outside and try breaking up your day with some family time.
