NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cannabis sales are up significantly since last year, and many people are seeing it as a gift for the holidays.
Cannabis sales predicted to spike in the next week due to the holiday season.
"As cannabis becomes de-stigmatized people are feeling more comfortable giving cannabis as a gift," explained the chief marketing officer for Insa, Lewis Goldstein.
High for the holidays, experts are predicting a spike in marijuana sales for this year.
Goldstein told Western Mass News the pandemic didn’t necessarily slow down business.
"Our gift card program has more than doubled what we sold last year this year. So people see giving cannabis, a cannabis gift card, as a solution to giving," he said. "Where in the past, they would have felt uncomfortable doing that so it’s all part of this destigmatizing of cannabis."
He also added that there was $445 million in cannabis sales in the Bay State in 2019. But since last week, for the year 2020 sales grew to $696 million in sales.
The Associated Press reported that pre-New Year's sales this year are expected to generate $1 million alone.
Goldstein told us lots of things have happened in the last year that have likely caused an increase in the market
"One of the key things I think is that these are troubled times and some might feel cannabis really is a solution for many to deal with anxiety, deal with stress, [and] to deal with the trouble sleeping," he noted.
Business is also going well over at NETA Northampton, many people buying gifts there as well.
"We're seeing many people who are seeing this as a really nice gift for someone whether it's gummies to eat, or something to smoke, or delicious chocolate, there are many choices people have for gifts," said the regional director for western Mass. NETA, Leslie Laurie. "We're really delighted to see so many people understanding and enjoying the benefits of cannabis."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.