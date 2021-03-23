SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mass shooting in Boulder, CO is making more people think about their safety. A personal safety plan can come into play when out in public.
“I texted a dozen friends this morning, telling them that I felt incredibly disappointed, depressed, but also angry,” said Larry Masterson of Chicopee.
Masterson is from Boulder, CO and now lives in Chicopee. The King Soopers, where gunfire erupted - killing ten in Boulder on Monday - is where he used to do his grocery shopping. He shared his shock with Western Mass News and said it's proof that gun violence can happen anywhere and people should be prepared.
“Rapid-fire automatic weapons are totally different than a fire that is slow-burning, so you need to have rapid egress,” Masterson noted.
Jane Peters of Chicopee added, “I’d hate to think it could happen here.”
Peters also told Western Mass News she could not imagine an active shooter situation in her community, but she would be quick to react if it did.
“I’d look for a low place to tuck under, I guess, or to see what made sense,” Peters said.
One local expert we talked to said during an active shooter situation you should run first, hide, and fight as a last resort, but it goes deeper than that.
“We’d like to work with people on managing and harness those emotions with flight, fight, or freeze syndrome,” said PASS instructor John Nettis.
Nettis is an instructor for Protective Advanced Safety Services (PASS). He told us that your family should have something in place in the event there is an active shooter scenario.
“Absolutely have a plan in place. I hear people say ‘I well hope it doesn't happen here.’ Well, hope is probably the worst strategy that you can have. You need to have a plan,” Nettis noted.
Local emergency response consultant Amalio Jusino said that plan should start when you walk into any public place.
“As far as awareness of your surroundings, there’s a reason why there’s commercial building codes that show you exit signs, there’s a reason why there’s a different types of panic bars on doors of commercial buildings…so when you go to the movie theater, know what your surroundings are, know where that exit door is,” Jusino said.
