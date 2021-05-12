SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Everybody is talking about the gas shortage causing long lines at the pumps down south. It's tied to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack over the weekend, but could a run on gasoline extend up to New England?
People we spoke to said they're worried about the gas supply after seeing the long lines in states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee, but we’re told we shouldn't be concerned unless people start panic buying.
“It’s a mess, it really is. It’s very hard because people are already struggling,” said La-Dawn Owens of Springfield.
Tori Seitz of Springfield added, “That’s shocking that you’re telling me that people are waiting in line to get gas, like it’s COVID all over again.”
Western Massachusetts residents reacted Wednesday to the images coming in from the southeastern states of long lines at the gas pumps or, even worse, no gasoline at all. The situation stems from a cyberattack targeting Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline.
We wanted to know if this could cause residents scrambling to fill up their tanks in the region. AAA told Western Mass News maybe and that could be troubling.
“If, all a sudden, we see people buying gasoline that actually don’t need to do it, that all of a sudden makes the supply even that much tighter,” said John Paul, senior manager of traffic safety for AAA Northeast.
Paul told Western Mass News that, on average, people drive around with their gas tanks about a quarter to halfway full. He said there is no need to keep your tank completely full at this point.
“For people to go out and start to hoard gasoline, especially up here in the northeast, is absolutely ridiculous at this point,” Paul added.
We checked in with Bob Bolduc, the owner of Pride gas stations. He said he hasn’t seen a rush of people filling up more than usual.
“The good news is we haven’t seen that at all. Things are very normal. I was surprised because I would of thought there would be a little bit of that, but there isn’t, so people I guess are looking at this very intelligently,” Bolduc explained.
Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that gas shortages are not an issue in the state because most of the supply comes from other sources, but he is keeping a close eye on things.
