SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest trend on social media is scalp popping. We want to warn you that some people may find the trending video disturbing.
It’s a trend popping up on social media: scalp popping. You can see in the video teens accomplish this by taking a small part of hair, wrap it around their finger by the roots, and then yank it upwards.
If done correctly, you should hear a popping sound.
The hashtag #scalppopping on TikTok has more than 7.8 million views, but how safe is this trend?
Baystate Health pediatrician Dr. John O’Reilly said messing with your scalp is not a good idea.
“It really is an intricate connective layer of hair, skin, blood vessels, nerves, lymph nodes, so there’s a lot there and a lot you can traumatize as you pull hair to try and make that noise…When you make that sharp pull, you’re going to create a vacuum or create a space that’s going to fill up with perhaps fluid, perhaps blood, and you might damage blood vessels, you might damage nerves,” O’Reilly explained.
O’Reilly told Western Mass News in some cases, damage to your scalp can be long-term.
“These superficial nerves come across your scalp and if you damage those you may wind-up with pain, either in that area or it could trigger headaches that kids will have for years and years,” O’Reilly noted.
We stopped by Gasoline Alley: The Salon in Springfield to learn more about scalp popping. Salon owner Michelle Scibelli agrees that it’s not a good idea.
“I definitely don’t recommend it,” Scibelli said.
Scibelli told Western Mass News aggressively pulling at your hair can cause long-term effects.
“Hair sheds naturally anyway, you’re supposed to lose hair. However, when you are aggressively pulling hair out like that, you could actually do real damage to the follicles, which means it won’t necessarily grow back,” Scibelli added.
Scibelli said in some cultures, scalp popping has been found to relieve heat-induced migraines and headaches, but from the videos she’s seen on social media, she doesn’t see any benefits.
“It was a little bit hard to watch,” Scibelli noted.
So, the overall message, according to O’Reilly, is “It seems simple, it seems like a goofy thing to do on TikTok, but it could have some damage either short-term with swellings or long-term with some superficial nerve damage.”
Instead of popping your scalp, O’Reilly recommends something else to get your fix.
“If you want to make some noise pulling something, do it to Velcro. Don’t do it to your scalp,” O’Reilly said.
