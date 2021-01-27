SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are warning that in the days to come, those affected by unemployment fraud this year due to the pandemic will be asked to pay taxes on benefits they may have never even received.
Western Mass News spoke with a local financial advisor who said the federal trade commission is estimating hundreds of millions of dollars owed in taxable benefits to the government.
“Obviously they are aware this is a wide-scale fraud that has affected many many people,” Financial Advisor Richard Pelletier said.
If you're notified you have taxable income on unemployment benefits, you're not alone, officials are warning this upcoming tax season could reveal even more victims of unemployment fraud.
“When they get something in the mail from the state saying they paid x number of dollars to them for unemployment, that notice that someone else filed a claim, they got the money,” Pelletier said.
Identity thieves taking advantage of the worldwide health crisis, are putting in unemployment claims for Americans, many of whom are still employed or need the benefits themselves.
“They're using their IDs, filing claims, and getting the benefits shipped,” Pelletier explained.
Western Mass News got answers on what to do if you're affected.
“Start the process of reversing that so you don't have that tax due on income you did not receive,” Pelletier said.
He said first, consult with your employer.
“You need to work with your HR department, your employment, and make sure they're monitoring unemployment claims on their accounts to see if there are claims coming in,” Pelletier said.
Be proactive by making sure your ID claim is filed with the federal trade commission, then request a tax extension with the IRS.
“Right now, you're in a situation when that occurs at the IRS in Massachusetts, they want that money,” Pelletier explained.
For those who actually did apply and receive unemployment benefits, be prepared to pay up this tax season.
“Those unemployment benefits are taxable as income,” Pelletier said.
You have to pay taxes on unemployment benefits, as well as the additional $600 federal bonus from the Cares Act.
“If you didn't withhold taxes, you may have a problem by having to pay a significant amount of tax revenue, that's for sure,” Pelletier said.
If you're in need of extra help, set up a payment plan with the IRS. Pelletier said they've been relatively flexible amid the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.