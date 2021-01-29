SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The temperatures are dropping, but business is heating up for local plumbers.
"This is the perfect scenario for pipes to freeze. If you get sustained cold, like we’re going to have, for 48 hours or more with the wind, that’s generally when vulnerable pipes will freeze. So this is a good time to be aware and keep an eye out," said the president of Springfield's Lessard Property Management Services Inc, Skip Lessard.
With bitter cold temperatures settling in for the weekend, experts urging homeowners to watch out for frozen pipes.
Lessard told Western Mass News he and his crews are responsible for extracting water when these emergencies happen.
"Water is damaging to almost any building material, wood, rugs, [and] drywall. So if the water is sufficient, it will do significant damage," he explained.
A mess homeowners want to avoid. Assistant general manager at Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup, Russ Mercier, told Western Mass News water is stronger than you think.
"Water when it freezes, it expands, and what it’ll do is it’ll either blow it out of the joint or even copper pipe it’ll split. It’ll tear just like a hot dog," Mercier said.
One way you can prevent this from happening is to let the water trickle when temperatures drop below freezing, and another thing you can do is open the cabinets below the sink to allow warm air from the room into the pipes.
Experts recommend disconnecting any outside hoses to prevent them from freezing and damaging connecting pipes. Officials said if you go on vacation, be sure to leave the heat in your house set to at least 55 degrees. Even when the temperatures start to warm up, Lessard said there’s still a concern.
"Often people don’t know that they have a frozen pipe during the cold snap," he noted. "It has to get warmer for that pipe to thaw and then leak."
So what do you do if one of your pipes does freeze?
"The first step is to shut the water off," he said. "That’s what I think everybody needs to know is where their shut-off is for their home."
Then, you can call a plumber to come to thaw the pipes using a special tool.
"We have what we call hotshots. It’s an electrical machine that thaws pipes," he added. "The last thing you ever want to use on a pipe is flame, so people use Bunsen burners. If you do that, you can cause some serious damage."
State Fire Marshall warns that many people cause fires trying to thaw frozen pipes by using open flames. If you're interested in more safety advice, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.