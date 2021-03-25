WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With all of the beautiful spring weather we’ve been experiencing this week, it’s easy to forget about severe weather safety all together.
Although we’re kissing winter goodbye, welcoming spring brings different dangers, including some that can happen in a flash.
A shift in seasons requires a shift in focus and as we enter severe thunderstorm season, heavy rainfall events mean the risk for flooding is higher.
Western Mass News caught up with viewers enjoying the weather along the Westfield River to see if their flood safety knowledge was up to date.
[Reporter: How many feet of water does it take to carry away a human, rushing water?]
“I’m going to saw two feet,” said Ray Sadowski of Westfield.
Chris Sadowski of Westfield added, “I’m going to say four feet.”
[Reporter: “We have a winner, two feet and that’s an adult…so a child, even less]
Now, what about river size?
“The topography here in western Massachusetts places us under unique flooding circumstances and makes even smaller rivers and streams, such as this one, a danger,” said Al Giguere Jr., chairman of the Westfield Flood Commission
Looks can be deceiving, but water has a tremendous amount of force even in small quantities. Giguere explained how topography makes local flooding risks more complex.
“It’s a watershed that has a rapid rise and rapid fall situation where rainfall rapidly gets into the river system because it’s falling in the hills and it comes into the river system very quickly and it’s a very steep drop from where it begins, which is about two miles in elevation to where it comes down into Westfield and the Connecticut River.” Giguere explained.
Approximately half of the water in the state is found west of the Connecticut River and flows into the Westfield watershed and the threats extend onto the roadways as well.
[Reporter: How many inches of water does it take to reach the passenger floor of a vehicle?]
“Six,” said Ray Sadowski.
Chris Sadowski added, “Eight.”
[Reporter: “Six is the winner again! Alright, two-for-two.”
Like the saying goes “never test the depth of water with both feet”, it’s not advised to test it with four tires either.
[Reporter: What’s the catch phrase we use to kind of remind people what to do when they approach a flooded roadway?]
“Don’t drown, turn around,” said Ray Sadowski.
Chris Sadowski added, “Oh boy, let me get out of here!”
“Turn around, don’t drown, stay away from flooded roads. You might have a 4x4 vehicle, you might have a small SUV that’s all-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is not going to help you if you’re floating,” Giguere noted.
Emergency situations are always unique, but if for whatever reason you find yourself in a flooded roadway, Giguere advises to reverse if possible and keep the motor running while you call for help.
“Be aware of the dangers of being around a river. It’s perfectly safe, but you need to be aware of the safety issues,” Giguere said.
Enjoying the beautiful, picturesque riverways western Massachusetts has to offer can be fun, much like our flood safety quiz, but keep an eye out for watches, advisories, and warnings that are issued when there’s an elevated risk for floods,
