SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Subscription boxes make it easier than ever to get everything you need delivered right to your door.
Parents with kids constantly growing, spend money on new clothes every few months and the cost adds up.
On company promise to save moms' time and money by eliminating their search, selling pre-used and new items, for an average of about $3.
Kid's on 45th is a mom-owned subscription box service out of Seattle.
Their goal for the last 30 years has been to curate a style wardrobe for every child, with just two minutes of shopping and great deals.
Western Mass News is putting it to the test, ordering a box of our very own to see if it meets your child's needs.
"We are on the kids on 45th website on their main page where we are going to build our box," explained Western Mass News Jordyn Jagolinzer. "We're going to click 'build a box.'"
Start by entering your child's info, like gender, size and their name.
"We've selected the 18 month-old size, along with 24 months to see if they can switch up the sizes in our box," said Jagolinzer.
Then pick your clothing items, anything from bodysuits, to formal dresses.
The catch? You don't know exactly what you're going to get.
"You can also add on attire as well," Jagolinzer added.
For our order we chose, seven items that consisted of a fall jacket, a long sleeve shirt, a casual dress, a sweater and stretchy pants.
Then, Western Mass News added on two new pieces, socks and pajamas for the low price of $38.92, which includes their quick shipping.
"We have out box. It came in just one day so you don't have to worry about waiting long for it," Jagolinzer explained.
First in the box, pajamas.
"It has tags attached," said Jagolinzer. "It looks like it's the right size. So good, so far."
Next up is the fall jacket.
"I can tell that this is a little used, it looks like the tag is worn out." Jagolinzer explained.
The sweater was gently used with a warm fleece material, but gets our seal of approval.
" Even if it's gently used, you might find things that maybe you wouldn't see in the store. That's maybe an older season but still really cute," Jagolinzer added.
The casual dress came in good condition, so did the long sleeve shirt.
"It looks pretty new and in great condition,"Jagolinzer observed. "No stains, no pulls."
The new socks came ready to go and are perfect for toddlers.
"They have these little traction pads which make it good for them to run around," said Jagolinzer.
"Lastly, we have these little sweatpants," Jagolinzer acknowledged. "These look pretty good. The pattern is painted and it's all pretty intact."
All and all, the box is perfect for families looking to save cash.
"OK, so I have picked out some of my favorites of the seven items," Jagolinzer explained. "I've narrowed it down to these three. I love the socks because I think they're great for kids who like to run around, which most toddlers, they have a tag on them so you know they're a new item. The same goes for the pajamas, which you can also have tags attached to them."
In great conditions, the material is good. A great pajama set," said Jagolinizer.
"From one of the gently used items, I think the shirt is great from carters, a great steal in really good condition," Jagolinzer explained. "It feels like new. It's a soft material. I can't see any pulls, it looks really clean and you can see it from the tag how new it looks."
Jagolinzer points to the three items.
"I think they're good steals," said Jagolinzer.
But, you could run into something you don't love.
"The child's coat we ordered is my least favorite," said Jagolizner. "I don't mind the print or the fabric, but when we unzipped it, we found several stains throughout."
In a statement to Western Mass News, Kids on 45th told us they make mistakes, and sometimes miss stains on garments, but their happiness police states if shoppers are displeased with any item, they can receive a credit back by simply logging into their account, with no need to return it.
The company asked Western Mass News and otters to donate the clothing article back in the community,.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.