CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s tax season and as the days go by, more and more people are finding out whether they owe or will get money back.
However, for those who owe, there are payment options.
Because of Patriots Day, Massachusetts residents have two extra days to file their taxes, but if you owe and can't pay by then, we have the simple answers for what you have to do.
"If I owe, how long do I have to pay? What happens if I can't pay right away?" said Liberty Tax manager Keri Venancio.
Venancio gets those questions a lot these days. She told Western Mass News come April 17, you still need to file, but there are ways around draining your piggy bank if you can’t afford what you owe - like a payment plan.
"Contact the IRS, work out a plan with them because at least they know you're trying. A lot of the times, they don't have to pay all at once or big payments. You work with what you can afford," Venancio added.
According to the IRS, there are three payment plan options:
- Pay in full right now, at no extra cost
- Pay within 120 days, which comes with accrued penalties and interest
- Pay after 120 days, still pay accrued penalties and interest, but also tack on set-up fees ranging between $31 and $225
There are also extensions, but they come with a catch.
"You can only get a delay if you're out of the country or own a business and it's actually not a delay, rather an extension that goes until October," Venancio explained.
As for settling those payments for less than you owe?
"I haven't had anybody that tried that or qualify for that," Venancio noted.
If you're late or don't pay, know this.
"The fines are quick, the fines and penalties are quick. The interest is instant. That's why we tell people if you know you're going to owe, file early start those payment plans. You don't want to owe a lot and have interest on top of it," Venancio said.
Also, if you wait until the last minute, keep in mind the IRS is very difficult to get in touch with.
"They're so overloaded. I've been calling for people, they say please hold on, then half an hour later, they say sorry, too many calls, we can't take you," Venancio added.
No matter what, they want your money.
"They know you owe them money. Right now, they already know you owe them money. [So even before I file?] Oh yes," Venancio said.
For more information on paying your taxes, CLICK HERE
