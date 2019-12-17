SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Icy conditions outside means it’s time to treat your driveways and sidewalks.
It’s that time of year again. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are making its way down and the road conditions are very slippery.
Many are making their way to local hardware stores to pick up either ice melt or salt to solve the problem.
“The icing...you always got to have it, you know what I mean. You got kids going through school, you know, walking on the sidewalks. It can be slippery," said Julio Santa of Springfield.
When deciding whether to use rock salt or ice melt, it’s crucial to know the difference.
“You want to make sure that you use a magnesium or calcium chloride on concrete, sodium rock salt on asphalt," said Lou Courteau with Rocky's Ace Hardware.
Courteau said the reasoning is because the sodium rock salt will deteriorate the concrete.
Another factor when determining which bag to use is based on the temperature outside.
“Rock salt, 20 degrees. Your calcium chloride will go to under 30 degrees," Courteau explained.
Courteau told Western Mass News there’s one more tip that may help get rid of that dangerous ice.
"I would recommend putting it down before it starts falling, so as it falls, it melts," Courteau noted.
