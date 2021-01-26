GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been injured in an explosion in Greenfield at a residence that is now reportedly on fire.
According to the Greenfield Police Department this happened on Prospect Street Tuesday.
We're told firefighters are using aerial ladders to access the fire through the roof of the residence.
"Due to the building being compromised from the explosion, firefighters are unable to enter the building," police report.
The fire fight began after emergency crews were called to the scene following the explosion.
We're told fire crews are also using hose lines from the outside of the building as they work to knock this fire down.
Greenfield police say, "One party was transported to the hospital by AMR for injuries sustained from the explosion."
Western Mass News has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for all the latest details.
