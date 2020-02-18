EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's February vacation and many families are taking a flight with their young children to different destinations.
With the flu and concern over coronavirus, the airplane can seem like a germ box.
Flu numbers continue to rise throughout the country and this February vacation, some families are laying low while others are hopping on flights, hoping they don’t get exposed to potentially sick passengers.
However, according to Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow, if you're traveling, it doesn’t really matter where you sit on the plane, germs will follow.
"If someone’s coughing, hopefully, they are covering properly. You are going to get exposed to stuff being in a very crowded area...180, 190 people in a aluminum tube, flying through the air, you will get exposed to things," Kelley noted.
As gross as it sounds, if you're sitting around someone who's coughing or sneezing, those wet germs are probably reaching you.
"Most virus are spread by fomites, the particles you sneeze or cough out, and if you could look at slow-motion video, you an see the spray coming out of people when they cough and stuff and if you’re in that radius where someone can spray you with that, then yeah, you're going to get exposed," Kelley said.
Kelley said whether you’re traveling or staying local, it's not necessarily a bad thing to have your children exposed to those viruses early on.
"I think there are lots of viruses out there that cause common colds and until you get exposed to them, you’re going to get sick and next time you see it, it's been in your recent immune memory. You might get a sniffle, but you’ll blow it off pretty quick," Kelley added.
Kelley told Western Mass News if you want to proactive when traveling with your children, cleaning your surfaces might help.
"I was on a plane a couple weeks ago. It was interesting and, really good idea, a couple sat next to me and the first thing they did was take out sani-wipes and wipe down the tray and armrest and I thought 'Hmm, that's probably not a bad idea," Kelley explained.
Another tidbit for you and your kids to stay healthy during this break: it's important to remember it's not what soap you use. It's how long your hands are under running water.
"What is it? Sing 'Happy Birthday' twice in your mind or 'Mary Had a Little Lamb' twice in your mind, so you get that 20 to 30 seconds of rinsing," Kelley said.
