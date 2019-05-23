SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Because the city of Springfield extended the deadline for submitting cannabis shop proposals, eight more hopeful proprietors have thrown their hats into the ring.
The city will select up to four businesses from a field of twenty-seven to grant a license to sell adult-use recreational marijuana within Springfield.
Western Mass News spoke with two proprietors, who are proposing to put an adult use marijuana shop in two different areas of the city.
Taking stock of all the applicants, we wanted to see where in the city we could see some of these shops crop up within the near future.
"When I came back, I was really interested in helping the economic development here, especially with respect to the community in which I grew up," Lamont Clemons tells us.
Clemons is one of twenty-seven applicants competing for one of up to four marijuana shop licenses that will be given out in Springfield.
To say Springfield alone would erase the numerous neighborhoods and regions that serve as landmarks for the city's people.
Western Mass News confirmed fifteen of the proposed locations for these pot shops, two of which will be in the McKnight neighborhood where Clemons grew up.
That's where he hopes to put his business, Primus.
"It does have the traffic that will roll by the people that are going down towards Wilbraham, down towards East Longmeadow, any part of Springfield. It's definitely an area that I think is easily accessible," stated Clemons.
There are four proposed for Boston Road alone.
Two are proposed for Indian Orchard's Main Street, with two more in the South End, and three in the eastern part of Springfield.
"Hennep actually means cannabis in Dutch," Andrew Koudijis, owner of Hennep, Inc., tells us.
We spoke with Andrew over the phone. He's one of the two proprietors we found is vying for a downtown shop.
"I think the traffic is a good location, pedestrians and car traffic as well, to get customers in our door," continued Koudijis.
Both Koudijs and Clemons submitted their proposals to the city on Wednesday.
They say they used the extra time, not as a catch up, but as another opportunity to double check their applications.
"We didn't really need the extra time. We were kind of prepared coming into the weekend. It does help to check everything twice," says Koudijis.
"We were completely prepared way earlier on in the day. It was just really miscommunication, but I think, obviously, the city was very, very accommodating, and now it's pretty much a non-issue," added Clemons.
Of the twenty-seven applicants, not all have announced their proposed locations yet.
The Office of Procurement says they plan to make their decision on which of those businesses will receive one of the introductory licenses in mid-June.
They say they will give out up to four license.
A total of fifteen licenses have been approved by the Springfield City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.