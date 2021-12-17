HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke’s school district was one of the many that had increased police presence on Friday after a nationwide school threat was made on social media.
As a result of this threat made on TikTok, we have learned attendance was significantly lower in several school districts in our area, including in Holyoke.
“I pray for my daughter every day,” said Holyoke parent Lissy Arroyo.
Arroyo kept her 14-year-old daughter, Joelisse Marrer, home on Friday after a challenge was posted on TikTok called on students to commit acts of violence at school.
“…And I see Sandy Hook is close to here in Connecticut. What is the department waiting for something to happen like this?” Arroyo added.
Marrero, a freshman at Holyoke High School, told Western Mass News that she has been having a hard time in light of this nationwide threat and after her school was a target of a separate threat earlier this week.
“I really don't feel safe, it really feels uncomfortable walking around. You never know what students can do, you don't know what students have planned,” Marrero explained.
Marrero was not the only student absent on Friday. Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Soto told us attendance across the district was low.
“Drastic. We're normally at 86 percent and last I checked, we're down to 70 percent. In one of our schools, 50 percent of the students didn't come to school today,” Soto noted.
Soto said the absences will not be excused.
“This happens often and we need to remain vigilant and make sure that we do feel the school community is safe and, partnering with the police department, we do create a safe environment and we want our kids to come,” Soto explained.
The social media threat also caused many districts to heighten security on Friday. In Chicopee, our crews found there was extra police presence at Chicopee Comprehensive High School and in Holyoke, the superintendent told us the city's police department provided extra resources.
“They increased their presence. Their patrolmen are checking in regularly with our school and we did have an extra officer at one of our middle schools today,” Soto said.
