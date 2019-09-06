ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community continues to learn the jarring news that a student was caught on Orange school grounds with a handgun on Thursday night.
Today, extra precautions are being taken to ensure kids at the Orange, Petersham, and Ralph C. Mahar Schools feel safe as someone identified as a student was hauled before a judge this morning.
Tense moments at Ralph C. Mahar High School last night has now given way to a lot of communication at the school this morning, recognizing that a student was caught with a handgun on school property as a soccer game with kids and parents was underway.
Police and school officials held an assembly Friday morning with the students.
School officials told Western Mass News that they are reinforcing the notion of 'See Something, Say Something' as it was another student who tipped off police about the presence of the handgun.
Though police don't believe anyone was threatened with the gun or in any danger, Orange Police is still trying to provide piece of mind for students and parents.
"We did have additional patrols out today and that's simply to reassure people that we take everybody's safety seriously and we're very committed to that and we have a school resource officer that's in the school system every day...My two guys just did a fantastic job last night and making sure that this went down the way it did and everybody was safe," said Orange Police Chief James Sullivan.
Orange Police is not saying too much about the investigation at this time, but they said the student who was arrested was expected to appear in juvenile court Friday morning.
