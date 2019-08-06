HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the past three years, Extravaganja has taken place at the Three County Fair grounds in Northampton, but the cannabis celebration may be moving to a new location next year.
The 29th-annual Extravaganja is coming up in 2020 with plans to possibly move it to Heritage Park in Holyoke.
Heritage Park in Holyoke is home to many popular spots, including the Volleyball Hall of Fame, merry-go-round and Children's Museum.
Next April, it may also be home to the pro-marijuana event Extravaganja.
"I think it’s interesting. I’m sure whoever’s planning it has thought of everything and is well aware of the surrounding here and who we cater to. We bring a lot of people into the city, as does Extravaganja I’m sure, and I hope that we could work together so none of us are in the dark," Susan Kelley, Director of the Children's Museum in Holyoke, tells us.
Extravaganja is put on by members of the UMass-Amherst Cannabis Reform Coalition.
The club's mission is to end prohibition of pot nationally, as well as contribute to ending stigmatization of both medical and recreational use.
The coalition could not be reached on Tuesday for comment, but, in a statement to Western Mass News, the Holyoke mayor's office says:
"The city has been actively engaged with the Cannabis Reform Coalition from UMass about being the host city for the "Extravaganja" event in 2020, though there's still many details that haven't been defined as discussions are still ongoing and no permitting has been done at this time."
The city says they initially reached out to the coalition about hosting feeling it's a good and important opportunity for Holyoke.
The Children's Museum at Holyoke says they have a few concerns with the event taking place in their area, especially with who they serve.
"Parents and kids, yes. Little kids, real little. Traffic and parking. Right now, they’re digging up the street and it’s supposed to be, I think, a two-year project on construction going on," added Kelley.
The city says they'll continue to analyze logistics over the next few months.
