NEW YORK (WGGB/WSHM) -- You might be shouting "Move That Bus!" again soon.
HGTV announced Tuesday that Extreme Makeoever: Home Edition will be coming to the cable network with 10 new episodes expected to premiere in early 2020.
While the cast for the new edition has not yet been announced, the network said in a statement that "HGTV will showcase its own superstar experts in the weekly race to complete a custom, whole home renovation for one deserving family."
Ty Pennington, who hosted the original series on ABC, said in a tweet Tuesday:
it's a great show to be a part of! https://t.co/EXoLkdmIst— Ty Pennington (@typennington) January 15, 2019
In addition to the new episodes, HGTV also announced that it has secured the rights to air 100 episodes of the original series that aired from 2003 to 2012 on ABC.
“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was must-see viewing for years because it combined moving stories of families and communities with life-changing home renovations. It’s the type of program that taps into every emotion and it’s the reason it was so popular with everyone in America," said Discovery Inc. chief lifestyle brands officer Kathleen Finch.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on HGTV will be available on all authenticated platforms and the network's app.
