SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Hampshire released new information on the deadly crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in June.
It is a six-page document that was released on Tuesday and detailing survivors and witness accounts of that crash.
State Officials unsealed documents from the deadly New Hampshire crash painting a gruesome picture of what happened when a truck driven, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy crashed into a group of motorcyclists on June 21st.
Western Mass News is digging deeper looking into what happened that day on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire.
That day a group of 15 motorcyclists members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club left the Mount Jefferson View Motel and Cabins.
Before the crash, one witness describes seeing Zhukovsky's truck and trailer weaving on two separate occasions.
State police interviewed Zhukovskyy 3 1/2 hours after it happened.
According to the documents, Zhukovskyy told State Police:
"That while operating his vehicle he diverted his attention from the road and oncoming traffic when he reached down and attempted to retrieve an object from the bottom area of the center console of his vehicle."
Witness, Steven Powowarski describing what he saw.
"The truck and trailer plowed into the motorcycles traveling eastbound on Route 2."
Michael McEachern, a survivor of the crash told police quote:
"He saw multiple people that were on fire and he attempted to put out the flame. Michael said the operator of the truck spoke "broken English" but said he lost control of the trailer."
After the crash, Zhukovskyy's truck burst into flames.
According to another survivor quote:
"He saw the operator of the dodge pick-up truck take a backpack out of the truck and jog away from the truck. He saw another club member was deceased and on fire."
In the documents, investigators state, "There is probable cause to believe that Volodymiyr Zhukovovsky did negligently cause the death of Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira, Michael Ferrazi, Edward Corr, Joan Corr, Aaron Perry, and Desma Oakes."
A report released by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said Zhukovskyy reached for a drink.
It also said he tested positive for an unspecified drug that made him incapable of driving safely.
Zhukovovsky pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.
