WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- One year ago, on Friday, seven lives were lost when a B-17 plane carrying passengers at an airshow crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
Several of the victims and survivors have ties to western Mass. communities, and the crash has sparked a lengthy investigation, several lawsuits, and painful memories.
This is a solemn anniversary, marking one year since the deadly crash.
Western Mass News is getting a status update Friday night on the investigation into the crash, plus received a new video taken from the day of the plane crash.
"The airplane flew over top, and it was pretty low," said a witness of the B-17 plane crash, Brian Hamer.
On October 2, 2019, Hamer saw the Flying Fortress Nine-O-Nine sailing overhead. The aviation buff couldn’t help but smile, seeing a piece of history flying out of Bradley International Airport.
"You don’t see World War II planes flying all the time, so I was excited," Hamer explained.
But a few minutes later, he saw the World War II-era plane appearing to struggle mid-air.
"He never really climbed, never gained altitude and, kind of, turned very flat and, kind of, circled back towards the airport," he added.
Preliminary reports from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the B-17 plane, which had taken off at 9:47 a.m., experienced problems in one of the engines. Not even ten minutes later, it struck approach lights, hit the ground just short of the runway, traveled along the strip, and eventually struck a de-icing tank.
"We just heard a big rumble off in the distance, and a thick cloud of black smoke went up," Hamer explained. "We, kind of, knew that something had gone wrong."
Within the video, it appears to show the moment the B-17 made contact with the runway, skidded off of it, and then moments later, a cloud of smoke and fire.
"District 5, I myself, heard that plane go over, and it didn't sound good," he said.
Hamer didn’t realize at the moment that the symbol of American Freedom had turned into a fiery inferno, trapping passengers inside...
"That was very, very shocking," he said.
Passengers who had paid money to ride as part of an airshow put on by the Collings Foundation.
"When they came up with the total number of casualties. It was pretty devastating," Hamer noted.
Seven deaths in all, five passengers plus the pilot and co-pilot, multiple others were injured. With burning wreckage left behind, the NTSB began their investigation.
"We do interviews, we review all records, all maintenance records," said the spokesperson for the NTSB, Erik Weiss.
Weiss said they expect to release their full report, complete with probable cause and analysis, by the end of the calendar year. He also said they uncover a lot about a crash, even with scraps left behind.
"We’ve done many many investigations, come and found the probable cause, where there was much less of wreckage and much less of an airplane left to deal with," he explained.
But the families of the victims aren’t waiting until the end of the year to begin demanding answers for their loved ones. In the summer months, lawsuits were filed on behalf of the estates of those who died, and the survivors left with physical and mental scars.
The family of David Broderick, who lived in western Massachusetts, spoke out to Western Mass News in July about losing their father.
“He’ll never be able to be apart of our weddings or our children growing up with their grandfather there," said the son oldest son of David Broderick, Joshua Broderick.
Victims claim in litigation that some passengers were forced to sit on the floor of the plane, without proper seatbelts.
Claims the NTSB said they always take seriously.
"We look at personal restraint systems, if they are available, how they were used. That’s typically a very, very important part of any accident investigation," Weiss said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since revoked the Collings Foundation’s clearance to fly passengers in their planes, a decision handed down in March.
"I didn’t know how to get in touch with the FAA or the NTSB, or any of those kinds of folks," Hamer explained.
Hamer told Western Mass News in the heat of the moment, he needed to report what he saw. One year later, he’s still reflecting on it.
"I feel for the families, I mean, the people that were on the airplane and the crew of the aircraft, passengers of the aircraft. It was a horrible loss of life," he added.
Western mass news reached out to the lawyers for the Collings Foundation for a statement, but have yet to hear back. Meanwhile, Bradley International Airport put out its statement, asking people to join their airport community in a moment of reflection on Friday.
