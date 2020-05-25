BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is Memorial Day, a time to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Members of the Massachusetts Air National Guard will conduct flyovers across the state in honor of Memorial Day.
Pilots from the 104th Fighter Wing will take to the air in F-15 Eagle jets on Monday, to honor military members who lost their lives while serving the country.
The flyovers are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
They will then, head northwest toward the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston.
From Boston, the jets will continue to fly west, passing over the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
