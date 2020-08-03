AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst’s Board of Health has issued an emergency order on face coverings. Starting today, all residents must wear face masks in any outdoor space.
Their main goal was to have an extra layer to protect public health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Monday, all residents and visitors who are over the age of five must wear a face mask when they are in any outdoor space in downtown Amherst.
The order does not apply to anyone who is seated for outdoor services or who may have a mental or medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.
“There's a combination of other health-related exemptions for those who difficulty breathing wearing a mask,” said Brianna Sunryd, communications manager for the town of Amherst.
The order applies to a specific area in downtown Amherst, starting at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Route 9 and then east along Massachusetts Avenue and North Pleasant Street.
This new face covering order is in place because the town is seeing an increase in foot traffic.
“Our general downtown area…the sidewalks tend to be narrow, pedestrian traffic is heavier than other parts of town, and especially this time of year, we see traffic picking up, students coming back to town, businesses are reopen,” Sunryd noted.
Sunryd told Western Mass News that those who do not follow the order could face a fine.
“Anyone who violates the order could potentially face a penalty of $50 for the first offense,$100 for second offense, and $200 for subsequent offenses and each day would constitute separate offense,” Sunryd explained.
However, she added that the main focus is to keep people safe. Student ambassadors will be out in the public, helping inform people on the new rule and potentially handout masks for those who do not have one.
“What we are really seeking we want to create culture of compliance, where everyone recognizes their own responsibility, so we’re really placing an emphasis especially early on education and information, rather than the enforcement and penalties,” Sunryd added.
The order is in effect until the board of health gives notice this is no longer necessary or the COVID-19 Massachusetts state of emergency is suspended.
