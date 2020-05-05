SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Beginning Wednesday, it will be mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public in places when social distancing isn’t possible.
Those walking into a grocery store or heading to an overcrowded park will have to have a mask on or could be fined.
“Anyone over the age of 2 without a medical exemption is required to wear a mask in public,” said Mary McNally, town manager of East Longmeadow. “A mask or a facial covering of some sort and all public places and establishments in any circumstance where there is not the ability to have six feet social distancing.”
She said she hopes people in the town follow the guidelines set by the state.
“You’re not going to be monitoring as a proactive activity, we are not gonna have anyone else out on patrol or walking around the community to look for unmasked people,” she said.
She said grocery stores and other establishments are allowed to turn people away if they are not wearing masks.
The requirement also applies outdoors where crowds could gather, such as a popular rail trail.
“A complaint would have to be made probably through the police department by someone traversing on the rail trail if they were uncomfortable,” she said.
In Springfield, City Councilor Jessie Lederman said they are focusing on educating community members about the spread of coronavirus first.
“The Springfield Police Department is going to be equipping officers with masks to hand out to individuals in the city. They also ordered an additional 50,000 masks for that purpose,” Lederman said.
He said if people don’t follow the rules, they will have to pay up.
“The next step would be a warning, and then you can be issued a $300 fine for violating the order, but the goal is really not to become the mask police, but to work with the community,” he said.
If you are in a public open area where others aren't around, you won’t have to wear a mask, but it’s important to always have one with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.