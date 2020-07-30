AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in one Hampshire County town have issued a face covering order for a portion of the community.
The Town of Amherst said that the town's board of health has issued an "emergency order" that takes effect at 8 a.m. on August 3 and requires face masks or face coverings "in order to protect public health and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
That order will be in effect for part of the town:
- Starting at the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Northampton Rd. (Route 9)
- North along Lincoln Ave. to Massachusetts Ave.
- East along Massachusetts Ave. to North Pleasant St.
- South along North Pleasant St. to Triangle St.
- Continuing southeast along Triangle St. to Main St.
- West along Main St. to Churchill St.
- South along Churchill St. to Spring St.
- West along Spring St. to Boltwood Ave.
- South along Boltwood to College St. (Route 9)
- West along Route 9 to the starting point at Lincoln Ave.
Masks must be worn at all times by people over the age of five whenever in an outdoor space within the outlined area, regardless of distancing. Parents or guardians will have the discretion on face coverings for children between ages 2 and 5. Children under age 2 are not to wear a mask.
The order does not apply to those eating outdoors at a restaurant or those who cannot wear a mask for health reasons.
Those who do comply with the order will be subject to a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $200 for a third and subsequent offenses.
More information on the order can be found here.
