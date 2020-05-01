SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker declared an executive order to wear face coverings in public when social distancing isn't possible. This will start Wednesday, May 6.
"Earlier today, I signed an executive order requiring residents to use a face covering in public places when they cannot socially distance from others. This order does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to people who are unable to wear a face mask or a face covering due to medical conditions or other DPH-issued exemptions," Baker said Friday.
Wherever people go a face covering must be worn.
It has to be put on when inside a public place or outside where people can’t stay six feet from each other.
This could be the new normal for a year or more.
"That’s insane,” said Jewel Melendez of Chicopee. “It's crazy to think we’re going to be doing this for another 12 to 18 months.”
Having to wear face masks will be another reality people in Massachusetts will have to get used to, but getting a face covering may not be that easy for everyone.
“Some families can't afford masks as often,” Melendez said. “Some masks we find aren’t even protecting us like they should. Some of them that are being made at home with a cloth and stuff. So it's kind of frustrating.”
governor charlie baker is doubling down on this new mandate.
charlie baker
“This is basically going to be a way of life, OK? There are no ifs, no ands, no buts, no doubts, OK? And I certainly think, for the most part, if you can't distance inside or outside, you're going to be expected to wear a face covering or a mask.”
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse had previously called out the governor to make face coverings a state order.
He thinks Baker is on the right track.
“We’ve called on the state to continue taking as drastic actions as possible to protect as many people as possible,” Morse said. “I think it’s a step in the right direction. I mean, they’re more effective if more communities have them.”
Morse said this order will only work if everyone is on board with it.
“We wear masks not to protect ourselves, but to protest others, and others are wearing masks to protect us. So it only is effective if everyone is actually participating in that protection,” Morse said.
Face coverings can be homemade or purchased.
This order is in effect starting next Wednesday until further notice.
