SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Important information about a hoax spreading rapidly on Facebook.
Last week, Western Mass News reported a breach affecting 90 million users.
Facebook said they quickly responded to that issue, but now there’s another one telling users that their accounts have been cloned.
If you’ve been on Facebook the last few days, you may have seen it appear in messenger or on your feeds that says:
“I actually got another friend request from you yesterday, which ignored so you may want to check your account.”
Other people have said, “Well I guess I’m another victim. If you receive a friend request don’t accept it. It’s not me this is the big thing going around.”
The catch is there are no clone accounts actually being made.
Stan Prager of Gogeeks in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News that accounts are always vulnerable to being hacked, and users should be concerned because of the number of third party applications used with Facebook.
“A lot of people aren’t aware of how many things they signed up for through Facebook. Everyone makes it easier that way, rather than creating a log in and password for this particular third party application," said Prager.
What should you do if you see that message about a clone account?
“Don’t share it. It’s not legitimate so don’t share it that thing. You may want to private message that person and let them know they received that message, that you received it from them," Prager explained.
Even though this is just a hoax, prager says this is just a good reminder to take one simple step to protect your account.
“Change your password. Changing your password is always the best recourse with Facebook, you can’t go wrong," Prager noted.
Pragers said that you want to make sure that your password can’t be easily guessed, and you want to treat it as you would with online banking.
