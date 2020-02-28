SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Social media in western Mass is likely lighting up with tonight's Sander's campaign stop.
Behind the scenes, Facebook's head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher told Western Mass News, they are working overtime to make sure what users see on their platform is as authentic and accurate as possible heading into Super Tuesday and beyond.
Facebook took a beating during the 2016 election from critics who said the tech giant failed to protect users from misinformation fed by mainly Russian trolls looking to shape the outcome through targeted memes, fake accounts and pages.
Gleicher spoke with Western Mass News via satellite.. from the company's election operations center in California.
"We now have more than 35,000 people across the company working on these issues. So we have large teams focused on election threats and others," Gleicher said.
He told us, the difference between 2016 and now is a combination of beefed up manpower and artificial intelligence.
"We filled automated systems that rely on artificial intelligence and use machine learning to find and block harmful content," Gleicher explained.
Gleicher said this month alone, 78 accounts, 11 pages and 29 groups have been removed from Facebook...
Mainly originating from Russia, Iran, Vietnam and Myanmar.
What's also different this time around, he said, is their close relationship with state and local election officials.
"Including in western Mass and the reason that's so important is that what we've found is that state election officials might see trends first, who might see new pieces of content or anything problematic," Gleicher said.
The number of fact checkers has also increased.
"We work with more than 50 independent third party organizations that run fact checking for content across our platforms," Gleicher explained.
Facebook is also relying on it's users...
"There's actually reporting buttons on our platforms so that if a user sees something they think is false and isn't labeled yet, or might be voter suppression content or something else harmful they can report that to us," Gleicher noted.
Once reported, he said a team of investigators will review it and remove them if necessary.
Gleicher admits it’s a daily battle, but he said it’s one they think they’re winning.
Over the last year, Facebook security measures, he said, have found and stopped more than 50 manipulation campaigns around the world.
