HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular Northampton gift shop closed its doors earlier this month coming as a surprise to loyal shoppers.
However, today, an exciting comeback for the business in a brand new spot.
Faces is officially open in Hadley and customers can count on the same, quirky selection that's been around for decades.
It's a fresh start for Faces. The former Northampton shop has found its new home inside the Hampshire Mall.
"I think that Faces is going to compliment our mix very nicely," said Hampshire Mall general manager Lynn Grey.
The doors opened at 2 p.m. Thursday, bringing in a familiar store owner with a new experience for shoppers in western Massachusetts.
"We're excited. I've worked in the Hampshire Mall for over 20 years with the Hannoush family and we look to continue having this business and move forward as well," said co-owner Amy Gallant.
Grey added, "We've had a relationship with the Hannoush family and with Amy being the store manager here for a number of years, so when the opportunity presented itself, we were thrilled to be the next home for Faces."
Faces closed the Northampton store earlier this month after owners reported a steep decline in foot traffic and revenue at their downtown location.
"We felt really sad to have to leave the Northampton town," Gallant added.
However, it was time for a change.
"We just felt that the way retail was going, we should try and find a home where it was more entertainment based, so we decided to look into our options here," Gallant explained.
Gallant said that despite the move, she's confident that staying in western Massachusetts was the best choice.
"Faces originated in Amherst, so we just figured staying in the middle ground would still be wonderful for all our people an all our loyal followers," Gallant said.
Anyone who's shopped at Faces knows the store has character, selling everything from prank gifts, to trendy outfits, to trinkets you never know you needed.
"We're trying to keep everything pretty much the same," Gallant noted.
What was once expected to be a final farewell is now an open door.
"Come right over the bridge and come celebrate the new opening with us," Gallant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.