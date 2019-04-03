NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A staple in downtown Northampton has closed its doors for good.
Faces, a novelty and clothing store in downtown, has been emptied and people in Northampton are very sad to see it go.
A reality sign has been put up in the window where once vibrant displays sat proudly.
The shop was forced to close its doors after a steep decline in foot traffic meant a decline in revenue.
The McCarthys bought the store just a few years ago when it was in danger of closing, but they couldn’t fix the problems it had.
Western Mass News spoke with the McCarthys on Wednesday, who said they were devastated.
"My husband and I have a passion for customer service. Having been customers at faces, we thought we would be able to keep the store open for years to come. We loved it and we are sad that this happened. We couldn’t keep it going," said Therese McCarthy.
Those who live locally are also sad to hear the news.
"My wife heard yesterday and she was really bummed. We used to go in there to buy Prince posters and things," said one person walking downtown Wednesday.
Others are worried about the future of downtown. They hope other stores aren't forced to follow suit.
"I think the bigger worry though is what is going to happen downtown if there are a number of storefronts that are empty," said Larry Hunt.
Some say this has served as a warning that no matter how fun a store can be, they can't keep up against online retailers.
"I think people in Northampton should make an effort to really come to the stores and keep them alive... it’s in everyone’s interest," Hunt noted.
The former owners aren’t sure what's next for them. They are devastated that their dream here didn’t work out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.