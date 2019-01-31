SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As freezing temps continue throughout the day, more and more people will be looking for a place to find relief from the cold
In conditions like this, it's not safe to be outside for more than about 20 minutes because that's about the time it will take for frostbite to set in.
Luckily several locations around western Massachusetts are offering a place to stay today.
In Greenfield, the John Zon Community Center and Greenfield Public Library will be open today during business hours.
In South Hadley, the public library will also be open today.
Around Springfield, shelters like the Springfield Rescue Mission will be open today at 3 p.m.
In Northampton, the Grove Street Inn will be open today and in Westfield, you can go to the Samaritan Inn as well.
We also called around to several local police stations. Chicopee, Monson, and Hampden police all told Western Mass News that if you are in need of help and shelter, you can call their dispatch and they are more than happy to assist you and find a warm place for you.
As far as other things you can do to protect against these brutal arctic temps, make sure you layer up, wear a hat, and choose gloves over mittens because the warmth of you fingers together will more effectively prevent frostbite.
