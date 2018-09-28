Four people are under arrest after a traffic stop along I-91 in Franklin County.
Mass. State Police said that late Wednesday night, a trooper pulled over a car along I-91 north in Greenfield after seeing that it had a plate light out.
The trooper reportedly found that the driver, 42-year-old Joel Collins of Vermont, had a suspended license and as he returned to the vehicle, the front passenger allegedly pulled his arm out from under the seat when he saw the trooper.
Fearing for his safety, the trooper ordered all four people to put their hands where he could see them and backup was called.
Once another trooper arrived, Collins was secured and three other people were taken out of the vehicle.
A search of the car was conducted, during which troopers reportedly found a black plastic bag that contained three clear bags inside with over 23 grams of Fentanyl in them, two digital scales, and 500 purple wax bags containing a mixture of heroin and Fentanyl.
One of the passengers, 29-year-old Caleb Cassidy of Vermont, was allegedly found to have over 20 grams of crack cocaine and $1,046 in cash on him.
Collins, Cassidy, and two other passengers - Samantha Chase, 28, and Michael Ashford, 29, both from Vermont - were placed under arrested on charges including trafficking in Fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Collins is facing an additional citation of operating on a suspended license, while Cassidy is facing an additional charge of tampering or destruction of evidence.
All four were taken to the Franklin County House of Correction to be processed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.