SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many of us are dragging out our Fall and yes, even our Winter clothes thanks to this crazy weather whiplash.
With about a 25-degree difference in twenty-four hours, some may even feel a cold coming on, but is that because of the sudden, colder weather or is it something else?
Will you really catch your death of cold if you go out without a coat?
Will you get pneumonia if you go out on a day like today with wet hair?
Ralphie's mom thought it was a good idea in the movie 'A Christmas Story' to stuff brother Randy into layers of clothes, but can you really catch a cold going outside without enough layers, or, in other words, get a cold from being cold?
"That's a myth and I'm proud to say that, growing up, being exposed to that myth on a regular basis, wearing the wool cap and gloves when I didn't really want to, but the cold air does not make you sick," Jeff Hammond, a nurse practicioner at Baystate Primary Care, tells us.
What can make you sick?
Hammond tells Western Mass News Fall allergens can often be mistaken for a cold.
"We are coming into the Fall pollen season. Fall allergies, ragweed is a common one and around here, oaks," explained Hammond.
True, colds are more common in colder weather, but doctors say viruses tend to spread more simply because we spend more time indoors, which allows those viruses to spread more quickly.
What about going outside with a wet head?
"It could freeze and you'd have a new hairstyle to show your friends," stated Hammond.
But he says, it won't make you sick.
What is true, Hammond says, is when the colder weather sets in, calls to his office start pouring in.
"Like the change in temperature, especially if it's abruptly, people may sniffle once or think they hear an echo in their ears once or twice and say, 'Oh, I must be getting sick. Time to go to my PCP and get an antibiotic'," says Hammond.
What about certain antibiotics?
Despite what some still believe, Hammond says they do not cure the common cold.
"So we'll save the Z-Pak for when you need it and let the human body do what it does best and get better on its own," added Hammond.
If you do get a cold, studies show that grandma's home remedy, chicken soup, does help break up the congestion associated with both colds and the flu.
Other research seems to show it also has anti-inflammatory properties.
