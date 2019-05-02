CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The river may be receding, but after a wet spring, people may want to think about flood insurance and that's even if you don't live near a river.
We talked about reasons that flood insurance should be a part of a homeowner's insurance portfolio, whether one lives in a high risk area for flooding or not.
Even still, some may not be sure that flood insurance is a product that is really needed.
Chris McMaster with Phillips Insurance in Chicopee told Western Mass News it doesn't take much water damage to add up to a major expense.
"According to FEMA, the average flood claim is about $47,000 - so even one inch of flooding can cost up to $20,000 of damage," McMaster noted.
The average flood insurance claim can be expensive, but what type of damage does flood insurance cover?
"It's going to cover rising water, whether it be streams, rivers, two acre plot of land that is normally dry gets wet. It's going to cover things that can't be prevented, so it's not going to cover mold and moisture that could have been prevented by taking action ahead of time," McMaster added.
Now, you may be thinking about flood insurance and what it's going to cost. McMaster told us there are a few things that are taken into consideration.
"There's a couple of factors that come into play. You're going to have the cost of coverage required and what kind of flood zone you're in, so based on the higher flood zone or higher contents coverage, your premiums going to be more expensive," McMaster said.
In addition, data from floodsmart.gov showed that other factors such as year of building construction, building occupancy, the number of floors, location of contents, and location of the lowest floor in relation to the base flood elevation on the flood map can all play a factor in the cost of a flood insurance policy.
The good news is there is a program called the National Flood Insurance Program, which McMaster said can help with the cost of flood insurance for some.
"The National Flood Insurance Program is a program available to business owners and homeowners in high hazard flood communities. They offer it at a discounted rate to purchase this coverage and help prevent future damages," McMaster said.
Even if you don't live in a high risk area and want the protection that flood insurance offers, there is good news. according to McMaster.
"They can still purchase, even if you are not in a flood community and I would recommend people taking a look at this," McMaster said.
In addition, according to floodsmart.gov, the National Flood Insurance Program's preferred risk policy offers lower cost protection for homes and apartments in areas of low to moderate flood risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.