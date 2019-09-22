SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of faith in Springfield gathered at Holy Cross Church to mark International Peace Day.
The event also marks the fifth anniversary of the local campaign for non-violence.
One of the oragnizers told Western Mass News the people they are concerned about what they believe are the driving forces behind violence - from issues with housing and education to domestic violence and more.
"We teach people there are alternate ways to live in the community with each other. We all have differences with people, but we have to solve them in a non-violent way," said Pastor Lauren Holm of Springfield.
Pastor Holm said they hope to work closer with the Springfield city council to promote non-violence in the future.
