WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just a few days into the Big E and Western Mass News is getting questions from viewers about security at the Big E especially regarding the new metal detectors.
A lot of the questions Western Mass News received from viewers had to do with the metal detectors and the sounds they make concerned that people who triggered a beep were still being let through.
The Director of Security, Cliff Hedges walked us through the protocol for the detectors and shared with us a security threat they recently caught.
Unless your a frequent flyer or work in security it’s difficult to decipher what the different metal detector sounds mean.
"We have different tones for each one," Hedges said.
Hedges said the variety of beeps are employed on purpose.
"There’s an intensity level on the walk-through things. Something bigger than we’re focusing on like a weapon is going to make a more distinctive tone," Hedges said.
And even within the same gates, Hedges said alert tones are changed regularly.
So our staff doesn’t become complacent hearing the same tone.
For those with metal knee or hip replacements, Hedges said the person is separated to confirm the beep is coming from the right place, which some fair-goers waiting in line might not see.
But Hedges said the wand was strong enough to recently catch someone in a lie.
"We got a guy who put an 8-inch knife in his boot walked through the thing and then told the “wander” that he had steel toe shoes on. We were able to locate that," Hedges said.
Pocket knives were a concern that Western Mass News heard from viewers and Hedges confirms they're the most common contraband to make their way to the gates.
"Use common sense if it’s a pocket knife that’s a legal limit the legal size 3 inches or below I usually say just let that go," Hedges said.
And while Hedges said the new metal detectors largely haven't stalled the lines he said fair-goers can make the process faster.
And for the fair-goers concerned about safety after-hours Hedges said the whole premises is monitored by cameras 24/7 and patrolled by both Big E security and the West Springfield Police Department.
