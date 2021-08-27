CUMMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fair season is here. Two of them are taking place this weekend in western Massachusetts after COVID-19 forced them to cancel last year.
“It’s good, but it's hard,” said Cummington Fair board member Rose Sherman.
Lillian Bisbee, another Cummington Fair board member, added, “I was against it to be honest with you. [Reporter: why is that?] I didn’t think we were ready.”
Sherman and Bisbee are two longtime board members of the Cummington Fair, but out of all the years helping with the popular New England attraction, this time around is a bit different due to COVID-19 precautions which include face coverings.
“Any place that keeps you out of the rain, so that’s why we have masks on under the pavilion, so if you are in any buildings whether you’re vaccinated or not,” said Cummington Fair secretary Karen Rida.
Typically, planning for the Cummington Fair starts in January, but they were not sure if they were going to have it or not back then. That decision came late.
“Our entertainment did start getting things going. The vendor's people was more like April, but the real decision from the board was made in June to go,” Rida explained.
Meanwhile, the Amherst Fair was set to kick-off at noon on Friday, but Western Mass News learned there was a bit of a delay.
“It was supposed to open today at noon. Logistically, it became difficult for Fanelli to get the state inspectors in on-time, so they had to wait till tonight at 6 o’clock,” said Alvin Hall, chairman of the Rotary Club Fair.
At the Amherst Fair, masks for fairgoers are not required, but the town is recommending them.
“Right now, the town health inspector asked Fanelli Brothers, the workers, and the Rotary Club members to wear masks. It’s outside. We said fine, we’ll do that. It’s not mandatory now and they’re going to put signs up that sort of encourages the public to wear masks,” Hall noted.
Both the Cummington and Amherst Fairs start Friday night and end on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.