SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rally was underway in Springfield in support of a proposed state tax on income above $1 million.
A vote is taking place this week to put the Fair Share Amendment on the November 2022 statewide ballot.
Local community members are here in court square and part of a state-wide group of rallies in support of this amendment.
The state legislature is preparing to vote to place the Fair Share Amendment on the ballot this week. If passed, it would be on the ballot in 2022.
The Fair Share Amendment would tax state incomes above $1 million. The money raised will go towards spending on transportation and public education.
The president of the Springfield Education Association Maureen Colgan Posner said the money is needed across the state and here in Springfield.
"Public education transportation everything our community needs. And certainly, everyone should pay their fair share so we can all get what we need," Colgan Posner said.
Rallies took place all across the state in support of this amendment. Stick with Western Mass News for continued coverage on the vote.
