SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, joined Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, and the Springfield Vax Force for a faith and science vaccination event.
The event took place at St. John’s Congregational Church from 9 a.m. Saturday morning until 4 p.m.
The goal of his event was to help the community using science, data, and information, to guide the decision-making process for all residents ready to receive their vaccine shot.
“We saw again on our surveys that many people trust their faith leaders, much more than some of the information that is out there so this dispells the misinformation with the vaccine,” Mayor Sarno said.
About 11 churches came together to help discredit some misinformation on vaccines,
this vaccine clinic was an opportunity for many Springfield residents to get vaccinated.
