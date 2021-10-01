SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A nice fall weekend ahead with many people will be looking for things to do outdoors.
Fall activities are in full swing at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley. With the turn of the month, October signifies that it’s time to go hit the hayride.
“We have been here before, but it’s our first time for the season. It’s October 1 so, we’re starting it off,” farm attendees Brittany and Chloe said.
McCray’s Farm is family-run and has attracted visitors this time of year for a long time. With October typically marking the end of the growing season for New England, the pumpkins are ready, so now is the time to head on over to the pumpkin patch and pick one up.
“This biggest part of every year is pumpkin picking and the haunted Halloween hayride, but we have a petting zoo, ice cream, and mini-golf, but this is the highlight right here,” owner Stephen McCray said.
McCray’s Farm also has a thrilling haunted hayride to offer visitors. There is a lot that goes into preparation behind the screams, and soon the farm will be filled for October fright nights.
“Every year it’s an ordeal, we try to do bigger and better, and no matter how much we test stuff to get it ready, it’s zero to sixty to try and get to the finish line,” haunted hayride manager Dan Augusto said.
And with the stage set for the haunted hayride to begin.
“Flood gates will open tonight at seven o’clock,” Augusto said.
Looking at the forecast ahead, folks will probably need a sweater or light jacket for a good, or scary, time at the farm, at least for the next few weeks.
