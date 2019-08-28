SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Is it a cold, or is it allergies? Doctors said even if you've never had Fall allergies before, this may be your "lucky" season.
Western Mass News talked to a local doctor to find out why Fall allergies are already here, why it's shaping up to be a doozy, and what you can do if you have the telltale symptoms.
The ragweed...the goldenrod...it's all here!
The Fall allergens have arrived.
Doctor David Robertson with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England said this summer's rain-sun cycle has provided the perfect brew.
"So we kind of had a confluence of the classic ragweed as well as the lingering grass pollen and then probably higher than normal mold allergies probably from the wet weather we've had," Dr. Robertson said.
Doctor Robertson told Western Mass News, he's fielding calls from a lot of patients many of whom have never had Fall allergies...
"You can, you can develop a new allergy any time. You get the wrong signal, and an allergy is when your body's immune system is overacting to something that's not dangerous whether it be ragweed pollen or cats or peanut butter," Dr. Roberston explained.
And if you're wondering if it's a cold or indeed allergies...
"This time of year it can be really hard to tell...some symptoms that can kind of nudge you one way or the other if you have a fever that's almost always a cold or virus or something like that. Whereas more itching, sneezing, especially with itchy watery eyes that tends to be more of an allergic process," Dr. Roberston said.
And sorry to break the bad news, but if you all the sudden develop Fall allergies or any allergy he said, you're likely stuck.
"If you develop an allergy to something that means your immune system now has immune memory so in theory once you're allergic you're probably going to stay allergic," Dr. Robertson said.
The good news is, Doctor Robertson said there are many now over-the-counter antihistamines, oral and nose sprays, that can help you get through it.
Right now, according to pollen.com, today and tomorrow look to be the medium to high range for pollen counts in western mass.
Friday, however, it's expected to be the worst day of the week for those fall allergies.
