SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fall has just begun and while most of us are looking forward to the foliage, fall allergies are making it hard for some to enjoy New England's most colorful season.
The sneezing, itchy eyes, and runny nose are all part of the seasonal allergies folks are experiencing this fall, so if you’re looking to go do your favorite autumn activities - such as apple picking, going to the pumpkin patch, or getting on a hay ride - be prepared.
“So we actually started seeing significant ragweed pollen back in August, which is the predominate fall allergy we have,” said Dr. Johnathan Bayuk with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.
Bayuk told Western Mass News that seasonal allergies are continuing to get worse.
“We have a lot more pollen in the last several years and that has to do with climate change as the pollen counts have gone up every year,” Bayuk added.
The allergies you’re experiencing this fall are different than the ones you were sneezing over during the spring.
“In the spring, we have trees really early. We have the junipers and then we get into the hardwoods and those kind of melt into the grass pollen season in the summer then we get ragweed in the fall,” Bayuk explained.
Although some allergy symptoms are similar to the coronavirus symptoms, doctors said there are big difference, so there is no reason to panic.
“There’s no fever involved and people with COVID that get significant symptoms are much worse typically. Interestingly, the asthma that was thought to be a really big concern with COVID hasn’t really panned out that way and patients with average asthma, it seems the risk of those people is very similar to the population,” Bayuk said.
Bayuck said it’s totally normal if your nose is running and your eyes are itchy. That’s just your fall allergies making their presence known.
