Today's weather feels more like summer than fall, but pops of color are starting to emerge on trees in western Massachusetts, especially in the hill towns.
There's good news to report. It looks like Mother Nature is cooperating.
However, peak foliage may be a bit later then usual.
Mark and Val Nicoletti from Northampton love taking a spin up Mt. Sugarloaf in South Deerfield, especially this time of year - when the foliage starts to pop.
"Defiantly. It's not quite here yet, but it's beautiful," Mark Nicoletti said.
From our Western Mass News SkyDrone, you can see, right now, that much of the landscape in the Pioneer Valley is still green
However, there are glimpses of what's to come.
"Looking at all the colors, that sort of pop-up out of the hills as we ride by makes it extra beautiful," Val Nicoletti added.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said that this is the foliage map so far and so far, Mother Nature is cooperating.
"We don't see the same stresses that leaves have seen in previous years, like the drought, and we haven't have any extended periods of cold, so it looks like we're going to have a vibrant year," Wycoff said.
Although, we may have to wait a little longer.
"Looking like we're a little bit delayed this year for our most vibrant color, the peak color. Really, the reason for that is that we had just a hot and humid summer," Wycoff explained.
Wade Bassett with Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield added, "This is our season. The foliage is just starting to turn. The nights are getting colder."
Just down the road from Mt. Sugarloaf, Bassett told Western Mass News that now begins Yankee Candle Village's busy season and the actual colors of the trees matters.
"The color's really important for us. It really drives traffic to the New England area, the Pioneer Valley specifically. Nice weather, nice foliage is an absolute bonus for us," Bassett said.
Crowds are starting to grow at Yankee Candle Village and will soon back at Mt. Sugarloaf.
The exact days for peak? Nobody has a crystal ball, but right now, we're told it's looking like the last week of October.
