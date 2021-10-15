SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fall in New England is here and if you look out the window, you probably see leaves beginning to change. However, the green is sticking around a little longer this year.
Western Mass News viewers have been sending us their fall foliage pictures, like this one in Ware. However, the changing of the leaves this year is definitely running a little bit behind schedule.
Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown told us that’s due to a combination of warm temperatures and wet weather.
“September was warm, October has been warm, then you couple the fact that it’s been really wet as well, but more so the warm temperatures because what you need is those cool, crisp, just really nice dry nights and warm crisp days,” Brown explained.
Brown said that we can expect the bright colors to peak out here in western Massachusetts next weekend.
“With cooler weather coming in next week, things will certainly begin to accelerate…Either way, this time of the year, regardless of the weather, you’re going to see acceleration in the fall colors just from the simple fact that the days are getting shorter, so we’re getting less and less sunlight as we go here,” Brown noted.
We also spoke with Michele Goldberg, the vice president of marketing for the Greater Springfield Visitors’ Bureau, for ways to enjoy the beautiful colors of autumn in western Massachusetts.
“Get out there and don’t just look at the foliage, but really enjoy being out there in nature and all the beautiful scenery here in western Mass. You can actually look at the leaves while your hiking, biking, or maybe from the top of Six Flags skyscraper that’s one of the best advantage points to see beautiful foliage in the area,” Goldberg noted.
If you’re looking for some brilliant colors this weekend, you may want to head down the Mohawk Trail or even take a drive to the Berkshires.
